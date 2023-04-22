Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

