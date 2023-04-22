Strs Ohio Has $167,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

