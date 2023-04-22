Strs Ohio Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

Ready Capital Price Performance

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.