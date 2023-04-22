Strs Ohio Has $182,000 Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.2 %

MMI stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

