Strs Ohio Has $200,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.9 %

HI opened at $45.99 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.