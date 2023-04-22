Strs Ohio Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

