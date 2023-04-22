Strs Ohio Has $236,000 Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

