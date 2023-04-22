Strs Ohio Has $241,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479 over the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

