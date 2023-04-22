Strs Ohio Has $247,000 Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.28 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

