Strs Ohio Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

