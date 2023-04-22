Strs Ohio Increases Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $472,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

BASE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $760.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

