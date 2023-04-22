Strs Ohio Invests $190,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,779,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $7,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $5,431,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

EFSC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.