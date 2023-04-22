Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

