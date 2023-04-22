Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genesco were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GCO opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $458.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

