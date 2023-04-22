Strs Ohio Purchases 2,400 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.34 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $978.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

