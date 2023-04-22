Strs Ohio Purchases 35,600 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chimerix by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 287,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Chimerix by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 636,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.21 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

