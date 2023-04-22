Strs Ohio Purchases 6,100 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 601.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,737,255 shares of company stock valued at $599,392,939 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

