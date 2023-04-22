Strs Ohio Purchases 800 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.1 %

NorthWestern stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

