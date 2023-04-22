Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

