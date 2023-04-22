Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 772,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 517,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

