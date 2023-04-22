Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2,987.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150,588 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

