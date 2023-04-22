Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Vision were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

