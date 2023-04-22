Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799 in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.57 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $431.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.