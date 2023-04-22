Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inogen were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

