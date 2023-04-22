Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of MFA opened at $10.48 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

