Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.