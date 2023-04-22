Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eXp World were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $758,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $758,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,550. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.92 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.02%.

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

