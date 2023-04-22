Strs Ohio Sells 2,100 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -171.08%.

