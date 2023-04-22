Strs Ohio Sells 22,300 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $36.17.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

