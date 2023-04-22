Strs Ohio Sells 3,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 407,454 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,271,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 509.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 987,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MIR opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter.

In other Mirion Technologies news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.