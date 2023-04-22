Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,616,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of -0.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.