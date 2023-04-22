Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 124,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $31.16 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,445 shares of company stock worth $1,005,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.