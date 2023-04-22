Strs Ohio Takes $196,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

