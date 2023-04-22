Strs Ohio Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

