Strs Ohio Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 95.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

MYE stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

