Strs Ohio Trims Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 110.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

HFFG opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 million, a P/E ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

