Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

