Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TH. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,333.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896 over the last three months. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TH stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

