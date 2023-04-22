Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.40.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock valued at $28,381,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

