Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Barclays PLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNB Financial by 71.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CNB Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNB Financial by 1,618.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $382.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,835 shares of company stock worth $122,280. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Stories

