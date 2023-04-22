Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.