Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $219.73. The firm has a market cap of $280.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average is $197.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

