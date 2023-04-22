Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 382,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALEX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

