Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $37,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $185,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSRM stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

