Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $158.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

