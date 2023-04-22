Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.