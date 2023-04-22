Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.
Berry Global Group Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
