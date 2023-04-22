Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 263,211 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Personalis by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 174.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

