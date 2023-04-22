Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.