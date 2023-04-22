Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $903,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 424,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

